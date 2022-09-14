FRESNO (AP) — A former principal was charged in central California with child abuse after being caught on video striking a student with special needs, and his attorney said, Tuesday, that what the video shows is out of character for the veteran educator.
Brian Vollhardt, who was the principal of Wolters Elementary, was charged, last week, with misdemeanor child abuse after surveillance video captured him shoving the child, June 7, in the school’s cafeteria.
“My client has been in education for 20-plus years. He’s been a teacher, a special ed teacher and administrator for many years,” Vollhart’s attorney, Roger Wilson, told the Fresno Bee. “The conduct that’s on the video appears to be completely out of character for him.”
The newspaper obtained the video, which was released, last Wednesday. A day after the video was made public, officials with the Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Police Department released details on the investigation into Vollhardt, who resigned from his position with the district, on Aug. 4. He was hired shortly after that as vice principal of Golden Plains Unified, which put Vollhardt on administrative leave, Sept. 8 and said that it would wait for the outcome of the criminal case to take further action.
The police department opened an investigation on Vollhardt after a Fresno district employee contacted the police, on June 9, department spokesperson Lt. Bill Dooley said.
Police Chief Paco Balderrama, last week, said “system failures” within the department were to blame for a monthslong delay in the investigation. Balderrama acknowledged police received video evidence, in June, but he said he didn’t see the footage or hand the case over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, until Tuesday, after a Fresno Bee reporter requested information about the case from police.
Documents obtained by the newspaper through a Public Records Act request show prior run-ins between the educator and the student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.