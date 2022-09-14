FRESNO (AP) — A former principal was charged in central California with child abuse after being caught on video striking a student with special needs, and his attorney said, Tuesday, that what the video shows is out of character for the veteran educator.

Brian Vollhardt, who was the principal of Wolters Elementary, was charged, last week, with misdemeanor child abuse after surveillance video captured him shoving the child, June 7, in the school’s cafeteria.

