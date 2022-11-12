SACRAMENTO — A former California police officer has been charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual assault and other crimes after misconduct allegations by multiple people spurred an internal affairs investigation at the Stockton Police Department.
Former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was arrested, Wednesday morning, and charged with 15 counts, including assault while serving as an officer, forcible oral copulation, the pursuit of bribes and prostitution. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges with the Superior Court of the State of California.
“Officers have the ability to take your liberty, and when they threaten to use that power to force vulnerable victims to cooperate for their own devious purposes, it castes a long shadow over the entire profession,” said Tori Verber Salazar, the county’s district attorney, in a statement, Thursday.
Bloed is at the San Joaquin County Jail, as of Thursday. His next scheduled court date is Monday.
Bloed, who was placed on administrative leave, in May, has not been working for the police department, since last month, said department spokesman Joe Silva. The department would not disclose results of its investigation or whether he was fired. Silva declined to comment on Bloed’s arrest since he’s no longer with the department.
Allen Sawyer, a lawyer representing Bloed, said he resigned from the police department after making a “lapse in judgment” by engaging in what Bloed alleges was consensual sexual activity with people he met through his role as an officer.
Bloed, who graduated from the Ray Simon Police Academy, in 2002, was hired by the Stockton Police Department, in 2008, after serving as an officer in Modesto. He’s worked as a patrol officer, motor officer and field training officer.
At least three women made sexual misconduct claims against Bloed this spring, alleging he abused his power as an officer to take advantage of them. In one case, a woman is alleging Bloed pulled her vehicle over, later made her pose for photographs, and eventually had unprotected sexual intercourse with her. The other two women also allege he raped them while still with the police department, said Dan Gilleon, a lawyer representing the three women.
