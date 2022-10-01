OAKLAND — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment, it was announced, Thursday.

The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which was established to handle claims filed by more than 80,000 victims of wildfires ignited by PG&E’s rickety electrical grid. The trust’s lawsuit, filed, last year, alleged that former officers and board members neglected their duty to ensure the utility’s equipment wouldn’t kill people.

