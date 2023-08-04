Mississippi Deputies Investigation

Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of them, Michael Corey Jenkins (above), in the mouth.

 Associated Press files

JACKSON, Miss. — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi who called themselves the “Goon Squad” pleaded guilty Thursday to a racist assault on two Black men in a home raid that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth.

The officers entered the house without a warrant on Jan. 24, assaulting the men with a sex object and using stun guns and other objects to abuse them over a roughly 90-minute period, court documents show. After one victim was shot and wounded in a “mock execution” that went awry, the documents say the officers conspired to plant and tamper with evidence instead of providing medical aid.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Throw the book at them.

