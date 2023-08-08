George Floyd Officer Trial

Tou Thao speaks Monday during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis, Minn. Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, has been sentenced to four years and nine months.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, did not show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months.

Thao had previously testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020.

