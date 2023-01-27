Obit Lemonier Football

Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati.

 Zach Bolinger/AP Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions, in 2021, in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25.

The Lions disclosed his death in a statement, Thursday, adding they confirmed it with his family. They did not provide any details.

