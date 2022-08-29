A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy was held to answer, Thursday, on all charges against him, allegations ranging from stalking to sexual battery made by five women who said the acts were committed while he was on duty.

Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said there was sufficient evidence to send Michael Everett Clark to trial for two counts of sexual battery, two counts of stalking and three counts of assault by a peace officer.

