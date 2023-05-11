OAKLAND — A former Internal Revenue Service agent and Oakland tax enforcement officer has been charged in connection with a scheme that stole $3 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief money, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Frank Mosley, 58, is one of six people accused of obtaining money from the federal Payroll Protection Program in 2021 and 2022 by submitting phony loan applications for funds that were intended to help keep small businesses afloat, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

