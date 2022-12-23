RIVERSIDE — A former US Homeland Security special agent who sexually assaulted two women, telling them he was “”above the law,” was found guilty, Wednesday, of violating their civil rights, federal prosecutors said.

John Jacob Olivas, 48, of Riverside, was convicted of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. He could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced, in March.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

DeFund the FBI and Homeland Security..... the stripclubs and escorts will suffer at first...but the world will be a better place soon after.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.