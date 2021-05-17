GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Florida House speaker and education commissioner Ralph Turlington, who pushed through the state lottery, corporate income tax and open records law, has died at 100, his family said.
Turlington represented Alachua County in the House from 1950 to 1974 before being elected to three four-year terms as education commissioner. He died on Wednesday in North Carolina, his son Donald Turlington told the Gainesville Sun.
The liberal Democrat served as speaker from 1966 to 1968 and both the Department of Education headquarters in Tallahassee and a prime building at the University of Florida, his alma mater, bear his name. He helped get funding for a medical center the university that is now the statewide UF Health system.
He wrote and pushed through bills that instituted the Government in the Sunshine law, which requires Florida municipalities and agencies to meet in public and to make most records available. It has been seen as a national model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.