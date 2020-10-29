SAN DIEGO — A former US embassy worker in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors.
Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested earlier this month in San Diego, where he had moved to after leaving his job in June. He has been charged in one case involving an alleged assault on May 31 and prosecutors say they anticipate more charges involving 23 other women.
The FBI started investigating after Mexican police responding to a call May 31 found a woman naked and screaming from the balcony of a embassy-leased apartment in Mexico City.
Investigators found more than 400 photos and videos on his iCloud account in which Raymond appears to be filming unconscious women, according to court documents.
Prosecutors say they have evidence for charges involving 23 other alleged victims.
Raymond has worked for the US government for 23 years in numerous countries, according to court documents. Prosecutors did not specify what position he held in Mexico other than to say he was working for a US government agency at the embassy.
Raymond has not entered a plea and his defense attorney did not immediately respond to phone messages and emails from The Associated Press requesting comment. The Daily Beast first reported on the charges.
Raymond left his job in mid-June after he was questioned about the May 31 incident and his cellphones were seized, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.