SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who had been facing a murder trial instead pleaded guilty, Friday, to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of a man he saw escape from a patrol car, authorities said.
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Aaron Russell, 25, entered the plea under an agreement and faces up to 11 years in prison. Russell originally was charged with second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty.
Russell was a deputy with 18 months on the force when he saw Nicholas Bils, 36, escape from a State Parks patrol car near downtown San Diego, in May 2020, and shot him in the back and side as Bills was running away.
Prosecutors said that defense attorneys raised several theories justifying use of force, but in the plea agreement Russell admitted he “unreasonably believed that I or someone else was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury. I actually, but unreasonably believed that the immediate use of deadly force was necessary to defend against the danger.”
A prosecution press release noted that California law changed, in January 2020, to allow use of deadly force only when “necessary,” when a life is in imminent danger and nonlethal means are not available. Previously, deadly force was allowed when “reasonable.”
District Attorney Summer Stephan said in the statement that the voluntary manslaughter plea “accurately reflects that this is a homicide in which the victim was unlawfully killed, and that the former deputy sheriff erroneously and unreasonably believed it was necessary to defend against a perceived imminent threat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.