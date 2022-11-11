False report

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies block the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway, in 2019, as they searched for a shooter. A former sheriff’s deputy was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.

Angel Raul Reinosa — who was a rookie deputy when he reported being shot, in 2019 — is facing a maximum of six months in county jail.

