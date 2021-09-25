SANTA ANA — A former Orange County sheriff’s deputy stole credit cards from a dead woman’s Southern California home and used them to make purchases from QVC and an automotive parts store, prosecutors said Friday.
The charges come after ex-deputy Steve Hortz was previously indicted on multiple felonies in connection with breaking into the home of a dead man to steal more than $27,000 in guns and other items in July 2020. He has pleaded not guilty, and that case remains ongoing.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Hortz’s second case in a news release on Friday. It was not immediately clear if Hortz had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 26.
“This individual was called to assist grieving families in a time of need and instead he betrayed their trust,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release.
Authorities arrested Hortz last year in that case, alleging that the 12-year veteran had responded to the man’s home in Yorba Linda for a welfare check on July 20, 2020, and found the homeowner dead of natural causes. Hortz allegedly returned to the home several times — including once on duty wearing his deputy uniform — to steal the man’s belongings.
