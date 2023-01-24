LOS ANGELES  — A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced, Monday, to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.

Thomas M. Shepos, 72, of Palmdale, was also ordered to pay $110,021 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

