LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to taking $1.5 million in bribes from developers in a sweeping City Hall corruption case.
Huizar, on Tuesday, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. The deal calls for prosecutors to seek no more than 13 years in prison and Huizar to seek no less than nine years.
Huizar, who also acknowledged he evaded taxes, also agreed to make as-yet-undetermined restitution.
The agreement was filed, Thursday, in federal court. No sentencing date was immediately set.
Huizar, 54, had been scheduled to face trial, on Feb. 21, on federal charges.
Prosecutors alleged that, from 2013 to 2017, Huizar masterminded a $1.5 million pay-to-play scheme tied to the approval of downtown high-rise developments while he chaired the city’s powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee.
Huizar was accused of accepting cash, casino gambling chips, luxury stays in Las Vegas, expensive meals, prostitution services, political contributions and funds to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.
The sweeping and ongoing City Hall corruption probe already has resulted in nine defendants being convicted or pleading guilty to federal charges, including Huizar’s brother, Salvador Huizar; a former Huizar assistant, a Huizar fundraiser and two real estate developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.