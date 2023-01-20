LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to taking $1.5 million in bribes from developers in a sweeping City Hall corruption case.

Huizar, on Tuesday, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. The deal calls for prosecutors to seek no more than 13 years in prison and Huizar to seek no less than nine years.

