SAN FRANCISCO — A former college professor was indicted by a federal grand jury, Thursday, for allegedly starting four wildfires in Northern California earlier this year that threatened to trap firefighters as they battled a massive fire nearby, federal prosecutors said.
Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of arson to federal property, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a statement.
According to court documents, Maynard’s alleged arson spree included blazes he started in July and August behind crews fighting the Dixie Fire, which became the second biggest wildfire in California history, scorching more than 1,500 square miles and destroying more than 1,000 structures.
Federal prosecutors say Maynard, a resident of San Jose, set four blazes: the Cascade and Everitt fires, on July 20 and 21, and the Ranch and Conard Fires, on Aug. 7.
US Forest Service agents started investigating Maynard, on July 20, after the Cascade Fire was reported on the western slopes of Mount Shasta.
An investigator found Maynard underneath his black Kia Soul that had its front wheels stuck in a ditch and its undercarriage centered on a boulder, court papers said.
