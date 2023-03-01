A retired California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with assault for hitting a 21-year-old woman in the face during a traffic stop in March.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, on Tuesday, the charges against Todd Cookston.
“The alleged behavior exhibited by this officer was reprehensible,” Gascón said in a release announcing the charges. “No woman should be detained in the middle of the night and punched in the face because an officer lost his temper. Excessive force by law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”
Cookston was charged with one felony count of assault under the color of authority for the incident on March 2, 2022.
He pulled over a woman on Interstate 5 near Santa Clarita. Once she exited her vehicle, an altercation occurred and Cookston allegedly punched her in the face, according to the release.
The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
There is more to this than meets the eye...C'mon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is a DirtBag (IMHO), Do you really believe anything that POS says...? CHP and the Police Rock !! Not going to Lie....I think George Gascon and Merrick Garland are Lovers (IMHO) (Spidey Senses)...after all sexual identity is trendy.....Take a "Hard look" at Reality.. (if you Dare) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSKgItq-0Dc
