BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former president of the University of Alabama at Birmingham who also served as mayor of Vestavia Hills died Saturday, the university and his family confirmed.
A cause of death for Dr. Charles A. “Scotty” McCallum Jr. was not released. He was 95 years old.
McCallum’s son, Chris, posted on Facebook about his father’s death.
“Dad made it to heaven at 205 this am,” Chris McCallum wrote. “If you knew him he made you part of his family!”
McCallum was named the third president of UAB in 1987 and served until 1993. He also served the university as vice president for Health Affairs, dean of the School of Dentistry and chair of the Department of Oral Surgery.
“Scotty always remained a dedicated Blazer – Ever Faithful. Ever Loyal,” UAB President Ray Watts wrote in a message to students, faculty, and staff. “Our university family and the Birmingham community have lost a fierce advocate and a wonderful friend.”
