PALMDALE — CityServe has launched its Eviction Prevention Starting Point, a program that helps landlords and renters start on the path to receive financial assistance through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program.
“No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic,” Karl Hargestam, executive director of CityServe Network said. “The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes.”
Based on estimates provided by California state court officials, “landlords are expected to file 240,000 new eviction cases — twice what occurs in a typical year,” according to a recent report by the Los Angeles Times.
CityServe enrollers will explain the process, outline required documents,schedule the application appointment and be the helping hand needed so individuals can keep their homes.
How it works
• Landlords can receive 80% of the past due rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31. To receive reimbursement, landlords must agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.
• Paying 25% of the past due rent by June 30, can help keep renters in their homes under the extended eviction protections provided in SB91. Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may still apply on their own. Those eligible can receive 25% of the unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to their landlord. If a landlord refuses the direct payment, 25% can be paid to the renter to help them pay the missed rent to their landlord by June 30.
• Eligible renters can also receive help paying future rent, equal to 25% of their monthly amount to help them stay in their homes and 100% of up to 12 months of unpaid or future utility bills.
CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need live better lives.
To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention
Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at 725-780-6963.
Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting today. Appointments are available Thursdays at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 38500 9th St., Palmdale.
For details about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit www.cityservenetwork.com or on social platforms @cityservenetwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.