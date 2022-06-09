LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations will host catalytic converter theft prevention events, on Saturday, at Antelope Valley Chevrolet and Camacho Mitsubishi.
Vehicle owners can get the catalytic converter etched to match their vehicle’s serial number at no cost. The Lancaster event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at AV Chevrolet, 1160 Motor Lane. The event will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The last vehicle in line by 12:30 p.m. will be taken.
If you cannot make it to Lancaster, a similar event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Camacho Mitsubishi, 401 Auto Vista Drive, in Palmdale.
Members of the TOPCAT (Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic Converters and Auto Theft) from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations will be available to answer any questions that the public might have about catalytic converters or theft trends they have seen locally, according to Det. Gelardo of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Since the beginning of the year, the TOPCAT team has recovered approximately 300 catalytic converters from multiple search warrants and patrol related arrests, Gelardo wrote in an email.
“Our taskforce has certainly had an impact on the theft of catalytic converters more recently than at the beginning of the year as we have seen a decrease in the thefts from the beginning of the year to now,” Gelardo wrote. “We have eliminated illicit purchasers, and with the help of our specially assigned deputy district attorney, have had success in the filing process.”
The goal for the catalytic converter theft prevention event is to mark the catalytic converters with a number and a sheriff’s star.
“Our hope is that if we come across these marked catalytic converters during stops or operations, we would be able to link them back to victims of the crimes,” Gelardo wrote. “We’re also hoping the markings on the catalytic converters will deter thieves from removing them.”
Gelardo strongly encouraged owners of the Ford F-series and E-series trucks (not diesel), Toyota trucks, Toyota Prius, Honda Accord ( four cylinder), and gas powered motorhomes to join them at either location to have their catalytic converts marked, as those are the most common vehicles targeted lately.
“We would like to thank Gus Camacho of Camacho Mistubishi and Lou Gonzales, Justin Gonzales, and Nicole McCracken of AV Chevrolet for graciously opening their doors to us and allowing us a space to work,” he wrote.
