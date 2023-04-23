Parks plan

Jackie Robinson Park will be the site of a celebration next weekend of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s release of a five-year strategic plan.

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will wrap up a series of six community events celebrating the release of the department’s five-year strategic plan with a celebration at Jackie Robinson Park.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29 at the park, 8773 East Ave. R.

Jimzan 3
I would not want LGBTQIA+ anywhere near my young children...too many unanswered questions.

