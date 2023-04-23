SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will wrap up a series of six community events celebrating the release of the department’s five-year strategic plan with a celebration at Jackie Robinson Park.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29 at the park, 8773 East Ave. R.
Attendees will be able to learn about enhanced programs for all ages and abilities, increased park access and key Strategic Plan goals. They will also be able to connect with department staff and fellow community members. Refreshments will be served.
There is a chance to win raffle prizes, too. They include a golf tee time for four with cart and passes for Los Angeles County Arboretum, Descanso Gardens, Virginia Robinson Gardens and the South Coast Botanical Garden. Other prizes include Raging Waters tickets and Ford Theatre concert tickets.
There will be activities for children and translation and interpretation services will also be available.
“Over the past two years, LA County Parks has worked alongside partners, community members, stakeholders, county departments and parks and recreation organizations across the nation to develop a meaningful and bold plan for LA County Park’s future,” Norma Edith García-González, director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. “We’re pleased to now share our plan, which outlines critical steps and reflects our priorities to further the health and wellness of our communities.”
The Strategic Plan’s six goals include to promote the play and well-being of youth, families and seniors. The strategies to accomplish this include to expand play and recreation programs in high and very high-need communities. Antelope Valley communities fall in the very low to moderate range based on factors of available park acreage, walkable access and park size, relative to population density, according to the 2016 and 2022 Los Angeles County-wide Parks and Recreation Needs assessments.
Other strategies include to develop programming for seniors, people with disabilities, women and girls, LGBTQIA+ and systems-involved youth. County officials also look to prioritize community engagement for programs, services and park development.
The plan also seeks to strengthen programs, experiences and engagement in community. The third goal is to increase park equity and access to innovative park space. The fourth is to invest in staff and volunteers. A fifth goal seeks to provide stewardship of public lands, natural resources and urban forestry. The sixth is to advance organizational excellence.
I would not want LGBTQIA+ anywhere near my young children...too many unanswered questions.
