SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate the release of its five-year Strategic Plan with a series of community events beginning Feb. 25 at Jackie Robinson Park and continuing through April 1 at five additional county park locations.
The first event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is at 8773 East Ave. R.
At the celebration, community members will:
• Learn about enhanced programs for all ages and abilities, increased park access and key Strategic Plan goals
• Connect with LA County Parks staff and fellow community members
“Over the past two years, LA County Parks has worked alongside partners, community members, stakeholders, county departments and park and recreation organizations across the nation to develop a meaningful and bold plan for LA County Park’s future,” Norma Edith García-González, director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, said. “We’re pleased to now share our plan, which outlines critical steps and reflects our priorities to further the health and wellness of our communities.”
(1) comment
"Strategic Plan"........ Sounds expensive.
