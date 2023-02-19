SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate the release of its five-year Strategic Plan with a series of community events beginning Feb. 25 at Jackie Robinson Park and continuing through April 1 at five additional county park locations.

The first event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is at 8773 East Ave. R.

Jimzan 3
"Strategic Plan"........ Sounds expensive.

