PALMDALE — Residents are invited to take part in AV Mental Health Awareness Day, on Saturday, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth Street East.
The event is intended to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide resources to help, featuring information about mental health, suicide prevention and community resources.
Kicking off the day is a walk. On-site registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 8 a.m.
Admission is free, and donations are encouraged. A T-shirt is included with donations of $35 or more.
Following the walk will be free entertainment, community resources, service dogs, face-painting and vendors. Food trucks will be available for food and beverage purchases. The event runs until 1 p.m.
AV Mental Health Awareness Day is presented by the Erick A. Garcia “You Are Enough” Foundation, the City of Palmdale and other community organizations.
The Erick A. Garcia “You Are Enough” Foundation was founded in memory of Garcia, who died by suicide at age 20, in 2017. His mother, Jacqueline Diaz-Fontana, created the foundation to raise awareness of mental health issues and break the stigma about talking about them.
In a video on the Foundation website, Diaz-Fontana said Garcia always appeared happy and smiling.
“It’s hard to find out someone’s struggling when they’re always smiling and happy,” she said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing anxiety, depression or needs to talk to someone immediately, call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771 or text LA to 741741 or call or text to 988.
