PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Child Nutrition Department added evening meal distribution twice per week in response to parent requests.
A parent survey asked what times and locations worked for parents and what they would like to change about meal distributions, the district said.
“We have many parents who commute from the Antelope Valley. They need to be able pick up meals just once a week after work,” Director Alecia Woods said in a statement. “We chose two sites, one on the east side and one on the west side, and each site serves on a different evening to provide access for parents.”
Parents will pick up a week’s worth of school meals — five breakfast and five lunches — for their students on one of two days for the new Sunset Meal Distribution program. Parents may only pick up a meal once a week if using the evening distribution.
The evening distribution is scheduled between 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday distributions at Shadow Hills Magnet Academy, 37315 60th St. East. The district requests families enter the campus by the gymnasium. Thursday distributions will be at David G. Millen Magnet Academy, 39221 22nd St. West. The district requests that families use the second entrance on 22nd Street West.
The Sunset Meals distribution is in addition to the daytime meal distribution at school sites. Meals are available at schools from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you pick up meals during the day, you may not get meals for the same student at the evening event, according to the district.
If a parent picks up meals from more than one site per day per child, their child’s account will be charged $4.50 for each lunch and $3 for each breakfast, the district said.
In the meantime, the US Department of Agriculture last week extended summer meal flexibility through Dec. 31. That means parents can pick up a meal from any school site for any student who is 18 years old or younger. The student does not have to be in the district. Students do not have to be present. This will allow parents with children in more than one district to pick up food at one location for all of their children.
For details, email childnutrition@palmdalesd.org or call 661-789-6565.
