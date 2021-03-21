Hey, I wondered the other day, who are those young people on our school’s campus?
I saw them walking about and seated in our amphitheater. A couple of them called hellos to me as I walked to the office at break. Who were they? What were they were doing there?
Oh, they were children! Students! I remember them! Actual students on campus. They were there for the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC).
Masked and properly distanced, they were in a break from their exam.
It did my heart good to see kids on campus. I miss them. It has been one year and one week now since our school (The Palmdale Aerospace Academy) closed for what everyone initially thought would be two weeks “to slow the spread” of COVID-19.
We all know how that went.
This school year, even after eight months of teaching online from my classroom, it still seems strange to step out onto the quad at break and not see it covered with kids gathered in groups, talking, joking, laughing.
Most days when I step out after the first period of the day, the quad is ghost-town empty, like on those days when you go in on Saturday to pick up some work you forgot to take home on Friday night.
But now, finally, kids are gradually returning — lower grades of our elementary school, kids with special needs, kids taking exams, kids training for sports — and the middle school/high school is planning to have kids back for classes (with online option) beginning in mid-April.
I say “planning,” because as we all know, to paraphrase John Lennon talking about life, COVID-19 spikes are what happen when you are busy planning something else.
By next month, Los Angeles County’s numbers might be almost flat, or they might look like a mountain peak again due to spring break gatherings and people becoming lax, thinking the peril has passed.
Here as in other parts of the country under lockdown, some students have done just fine in distance learning. Others miss the routine, miss the structure, miss their friends and their teachers and their activities.
Some students literally went from straight A’s to straight F’s. They just shut down.
The science shows schools are not “superspreaders” of the virus. In fact, a study out this past week found the infections were lower in open schools than in the surrounding communities at-large due to extensive mitigation efforts of the schools.
While I can’t say that I relish the thought of teaching in-person classes while wearing a mask and teaching kids online simultaneously, if it helps even one of those suffering kids to get back on track, then I’m there.
It’s only a few weeks, but it could really make a difference for some kids.
Our school culture is immersed in what are known as “21st Century Skills,” among which is “Flexibility and Adaptability.”
Everyone in the country, everyone around the world, has needed to practice that skill over the last year.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
