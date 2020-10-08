SAN FRANCISCO — An evangelical college in Northern California said Wednesday it has asked its entire 1,600-student body to self-quarantine as the number of Coronavirus cases among students and staff rose to 137 since classes started a month ago.
In a statement, the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, said off-campus housing has been a primary source of transmission, along with “social interactions outside of school hours.” The school does not have on-campus housing and encourages students on its website to “infiltrate the neighborhoods of Redding,” recommending 17 “revival regions in need of transformation.”
Officials in Shasta County, where the school is located, say the outbreak has driven a recent spike in COVID-19 cases that led the state on Tuesday to restore more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses there.
