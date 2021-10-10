LANCASTER — Lancaster’s Architectural and Design Commission approved production home elevations for director’s review for a proposed development of 99 single-family residential lots on the southeast corner of 90th Street West and Avenue I.
The proposed project, by New Jersey-based homebuilder K. Hovnanian Homes, includes three architectural style variations — Hacienda, farmhouse and Spanish modern —with four different floor plans for each style ranging from 1,927 square feet to 2,401 square feet, each with an attached two-car garage.
“The proposed development is designed so that the front-yard area emphasizes attractive residential elements,” planner Monique Garibay said during a presentation at the Thursday meeting. “All production homes include a porch with windows facing the street providing distinct entryways.”
The Hacienda style model features a stone veneer and neutral tones. The farmhouse style comes in gray tones and has paneling on the front elevations. The Spanish modern design comes with recessed windows and roof pitch variation with a stucco exterior.
The proposed development is part of the existing Westview Estates, a gated community at 90th Street West and Avenue I. The project intended to have 425 homes. However, only 35 were built, of which just 23 were sold before water problems in 2007 caused the developer to pause construction. Twenty homeowners filed suit in 2008 against the city, county and developer, saying the water pressure and water quality in their homes was substandard, according to Antelope Valley Press files.
The commission approved the elevations on a 5-0 vote, with Commissioner Timothy Wiley absent.
Charles Rangel of K. Hovnanian Homes, who participated virtually in the Zoom meeting, thanked the commission for its support.
“I love the earthy tones,” Commissioner Cedric White said.
Rangel added that they hope to start production next spring with a model home.
“We’re excited,” Rangel said. “As you know this started before the Great Recession. We built 35 homes and now we’re really ready to get the balance developed for the city,” Rangel said.
“Fantastic,” Commissioner Richard DeSpain said. “Congratulations; thank you.”
“I look forward to seeing them in person,” White added.
