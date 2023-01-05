Severe Weather California

In this photo provided by Caltrans District 1, crews work, Wednesday, at removing multiple fallen trees blocking US Highway 101 in Humboldt County near Trinidad, Calif. A major winter storm approaching California, on Wednesday, caused crews to rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding and strong winds.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — As a huge storm approached California, on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to allow for a quick response and to aid in cleanup from another powerful storm just days earlier. Dozens of flights were canceled at the San Francisco International Airport, and South San Francisco schools preemptively canceled today’s classes. As the storm intensified, state officials warned residents in Northern California to stay off the roads.

