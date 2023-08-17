California Wildfires

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises Tuesday from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest, Calif. The fire, pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm, raced through national forest land near California’s border with Oregon, prompting evacuations in the rural area.

 Associated Press

HAMBURG, Calif. — Rural areas near California’s border with Oregon were under evacuation orders Wednesday after gusty winds from a thunderstorm sent a lightning-sparked wildfire racing through national forest lands, authorities said.

The blaze in Siskiyou County, dubbed the Head Fire, was one of at least 20 fires — most of them tiny — that erupted in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms brought lightning and downdrafts that drove the flames through timber and rural lands.

