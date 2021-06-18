LANCASTER — A fast-moving brush fire broke out Thursday, quickly blackening about 350 acres amid triple-digit temperatures and forcing evacuations.
The fire was reported to be at about five acres in size just before 3 p.m. in the area of 90th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze had grown to about 150 acres by 3:30 p.m., prompting a second-alarm resource request for approximately 200 firefighters, as well as air and ground units, to battle the flames.
Around 3:50 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for residents in the boundaries of West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th and 80th street west. Road closures were also put into effect along avenues I and J between 70th and 90th streets west.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced about 4:25 p.m. that forward progress of the fire had been stopped at 349 acres. Crews were set to remain at the scene to douse hot spots and strengthen containment lines.
