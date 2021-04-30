CASTAIC — Residents of a north Los Angeles County neighborhood were back in their homes Thursday after a wildfire roared to life amid hot and dry weather.
Evacuation orders were lifted late Thursday in Castaic after the fire burned 650 acres, authorities said.
The National Weather Service said elevated fire danger will continue across Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to very warm and dry conditions and periods of north to northeast winds.
The entire state is warm under a ridge of high pressure.
The latest US Drought Monitor update released Thursday morning shows 97.5% of California is in some stage of drought.
