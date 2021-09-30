REDDING — Officials have lifted all evacuation orders after crews made great progress corralling a wildfire that was started by a woman last week and has destroyed dozens of homes near Shasta Lake in Northern California, authorities said Wednesday.
The Fawn Fire was 75% contained after destroying 185 homes and other buildings in an area north of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
Alexandra Souverneva, 30, is being held at Shasta County Jail after being charged with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California, prosecutors said.
(1) comment
Was Alexandra already in prison for being a fire bug...? Did Newsom (and his peeps) release her...knowing she still had issues...? Lets peel back the layers of that onion.
