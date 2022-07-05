BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in a Northern California county after a wildfire threatened about 500 homes and other buildings, authorities said, Monday.
The Nevada County sheriff’s office said the warnings related to the Rices Fire were lifted, early Monday. Residents were urged to be careful when returning to the area because of potential damage.
The fire broke out, last Tuesday, near the Yuba River and destroyed five homes and eight other structures, fire officials said.
It began with a burning building and the flames spread to nearby dry vegetation in the rural area northeast of Sacramento about halfway between the state Capitol and the Nevada border.
The fire has burned about 900 acres and is 65% contained. It is expected to be fully contained, on Tuesday, officials said.
