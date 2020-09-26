PEARBLOSSOM — Authorities changed some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings Friday for parts of the Antelope Valley as firefighters reached 55% containment of the 113,986-acre Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest.
As of 4 p.m. Friday evacuation warnings were in effect for Antelope Valley residents who live south of Fort Tejon Road and East Avenue W-14, east of 87th Street; east and west of 165th Street East and Devil’s Punchbowl, and north of the forest and Big Pines Highway; and south of Highway 138, east of 165th Street, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of Big Pines Highway.
The Pearblossom Rural Town Council, meanwhile, is assisting those in Juniper Hills, Llano, Valyermo and other families affected by the fire with donations of canned goods, drinking water, clothes and masks.
The Pearblossom Community Center, at 34004 128th St. East, is full of supplies. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Oct. 2 for distribution of items and donations.
Town Council President Christopher Minsal said they donated seven pallets of water and 1,000 N-95 masks to Juniper Hills residents.
Minsal added they have been working with Juniper Hills leadership to assist families.
Anyone who wishes to donate money or a gift card can get a receipt for tax purposes through Pearblossom Town Council nonprofit.
The Keppel Academy Parent Center on the west side of the school at 9330 East Ave. U, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for donations and distribution.
