PERRIS, Calif. — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted, Saturday, after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode.
No injuries were reported in the situation that began, Thursday night, in Riverside County when a tank car filled with styrene emitted a plume and authorities discovered the substance was very hot and building pressure.
Adjacent Interstate 215 was shut down and authorities issued evacuation orders for a half-mile radius, including 170 residences as well as businesses.
The temperature of the styrene, used to make foam products, reached 323 degrees before beginning to trend downward, early Friday.
But the tanker was still considered too dangerous to approach so drones were used to monitor it, according to officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department.
Authorities waited until night when the sun’s heat was no longer coming down on the tank car, fire official Mark Scoville told KTLA-TV, Saturday morning.
“We were able to get people in to do an inspection of the tank which then gave us the OK to go ahead and start cooling,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.