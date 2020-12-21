BRUSSELS — With yet another Brexit deadline disappearing in the rearview mirror, a breakthrough on fishing rights remained elusive for the European Union and Britain on Sunday — leaving both without a trade agreement that would dull the cutting edge of a chaotic, costly economic break on New Year’s Day.
With hundreds of thousands of jobs at stake throughout the economy, the tiny sector of fisheries continued to drive a wedge between the 27-nation bloc and the UK, highlighting the animosity that drove them to a Brexit divorce over the past four years. Britain left the bloc in January, but an economic transition period ends Dec. 31.
“We continue to work hard,” EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in a statement as light faded over EU headquarters on Sunday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said that the EU is “continuing to make demands that are incompatible with our independence. We cannot accept a deal that doesn’t leave us in control of our own laws or waters.”
Barnier didn’t question that both sides “have the right to set their own laws & control their own waters.” But, he countered, “we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake.”
