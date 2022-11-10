PALMDALE — With a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department escort and accompanied by dozens of motorcycles and cars, many decked out in American flags, the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, arrived for display, Wednesday morning, at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

The monument, a half-scale replica of the black granite Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on the National Mall in Washington, will be open to the public 24 hours a day during the display. It opened at 5 p.m., on Wednesday.

