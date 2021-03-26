ANTELOPE, Calif. — An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp was arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead, authorities said Wednesday.
Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide Tuesday at an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, Autry walked away from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City, Nevada, which houses up to 360 minimum custody and community trustee inmates.
Autry was serving two to five years for money fraud, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Antelope apartment to check on the welfare of a resident but couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.