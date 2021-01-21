SALINAS — A murder suspect who escaped from Monterey County Jail earlier this week turned himself in to police Wednesday.
Luis Armando Sarabia went to the King City Police Department and surrendered to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office then took custody of Sarabia, 23, and returned him to jail, Chief Deputy John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office told the Monterey Herald.
Sarabia was arrested in Greenfield in January 2019 in connection with the death of Charles Adolfo Jose and is awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.