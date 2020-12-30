LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 29-year-old inmate who left a Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles without permission a week ago was apprehended today.
Authorities realized on Dec. 22 about 7:50 p.m. that Jones Booker, who was serving a nearly three-year sentence for burglary, had walked away from the community reentry facility where he had been housed for about a month, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Agents from specialized units within the department, along with help from the Long Beach Police Department, apprehended Booker in the Hyde Park area around noon Tuesday, authorities said.
He was taken to the California Institution for Men, a state lockup in Chino, while his case is presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to review for possible criminal charges.
The Community Reentry Program is designed to give male offenders who have roughly a year left on their sentences the tools necessary to transition from custody to the community.
