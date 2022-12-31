Antelope Valley Medical Center

Construction continues on an expansion of the emergency department at Antelope Valley Medical Center, which one recent survey ranked as the 10th busiest in the nation. The expansion is expected to open, in the spring.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey.

A survey of emergency room visits for 2021, compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, listed the medical center has having the 10th-highest total of emergency room visits, with 130,659, according to the report published, earlier this month.

