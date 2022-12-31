LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey.
A survey of emergency room visits for 2021, compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, listed the medical center has having the 10th-highest total of emergency room visits, with 130,659, according to the report published, earlier this month.
This reflects rather consistent monthly reports to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors of 10,000 or more emergency room visits. In the latest report to the Board, on Dec. 21, visits, in July through November, totaled 53,540, up more than 9% since the same period in the prior year.
According to the survey, the busiest emergency department in the nation is Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, with 210,152 visits, in Fiscal Year 2021.
The busiest California emergency department in the survey was Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, at No. 8, with 136,161 visits.
The Becker’s survey was compiled by self-reported figures from individual hospitals and is not an exhaustive list.
The strain on the physical emergency department has led the medical center to pursue expanding the facility, using a modular structure.
Construction on this expansion is under way, with an expected opening, in the spring.
The construction had been delayed by the discovery of a number of utility lines, some still in use and others abandoned, during excavation for the expansion’s footings. These included everything from electrical to sprinklers, sewer to IT.
“A lot of these, we didn’t have accurate drawings” of where they were, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported to the Board, in September.
Sorting out, relocating and removing the utilities caused a delay in completing the preparation work. The slab that will support the modules was nearly complete, AVMC CEO Ed Mirzabegian said, at the Dec. 21 Board meeting.
The 15 sections of the modular structure will be connected, along with all the service lines, and tested at the manufacturer’s facility in Indiana before being disassembled and shipped to Lancaster for installation.
Construction on the expansion is anticipated to be complete, in March 2023. It will then undergo licensing by the state Department of Healthcare Access and Information before it can be put into use.
