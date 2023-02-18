PALMDALE — In a cooperative effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions, the City of Palmdale has donated speed enforcement equipment to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The new tools include e-Citation Lidar wands, software and mobile printers that offer deputies fast and accurate options for issuing electronic tickets for traffic, parking, permit or other infractions.
“Speeding puts everyone at risk, whether you are another motorist, cyclist or pedestrian, and we need people to slow down,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “The city is committed to catching these motorists and providing law enforcement with the tools they need to prosecute these offenders.”
The e-citation tools allow deputies to issue citations within minutes, eliminating errors and tedious data entry.
Additionally, the equipment improves officer safety with less time spent alongside high-risk roads and highways. Without the new equipment, a deputy would typically take 15 minutes to handwrite a citation.
These electronic citations can be issued in minutes, provide a photo of the driver showing their speed, help reduce questionable evidence and eliminate the need for deputies to appear in court, keeping them in the field, officials said.
“We are extremely grateful to the city for purchasing this equipment,” Deputy Kyle Steffes said. “It helps build trust in the community. When people dispute the citation and we show them the photo, they see the evidence that they were speeding and understand we are not picking on them, but just doing our jobs and trying to keep people safe.”
The purpose of speed enforcement operations is to help prevent traffic collisions from occurring, especially those that cause injuries or fatalities. There has been a substantial increase in severe and fatal injury traffic collisions within and surrounding the Antelope Valley in which speed was a main factor. The speed involved in a crash is directly related to the extent of injury the parties endure.
Speed Enforcement...? How about all the cars swerving (like Drunks) while texting (even more dangerous than speeding). Should be a huge financial windfall if attention was paid to that issue.
