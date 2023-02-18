Speeding enforcement

The City of Palmdale donated equipment to help deputies at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in their efforts to stop speeding drivers. The equipment allows deputies to quickly create accurate citations at the roadside, with a photo showing drivers their speed.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — In a cooperative effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions, the City of Palmdale has donated speed enforcement equipment to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The new tools include e-Citation Lidar wands, software and mobile printers that offer deputies fast and accurate options for issuing electronic tickets for traffic, parking, permit or other infractions.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Speed Enforcement...? How about all the cars swerving (like Drunks) while texting (even more dangerous than speeding). Should be a huge financial windfall if attention was paid to that issue.

