PALMDALE — In about a month, the electricity that powers Palmdale homes will come from a new provider: Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice, or EPIC.
Residents will be automatically enrolled in the service, on Oct. 1. Businesses will follow, in five months, on March 1.
This entity, specific to the city of Palmdale, is an alternative to Southern California Edison for power generation and is intended to offer clean energy at competitive rates.
The electricity from EPIC will flow through the same Edison lines and a distribution fee from Edison will remain on customers’ bills.
“EPIC offers our community a locally controlled choice where there wasn’t one before,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Our program will offer customers competitively priced, clean energy, create opportunities for innovative community programs and help us significantly cut local greenhouse gas emissions to meet statewide climate goals.”
EPIC is designed to provide 38% of its energy from renewable sources and while that amount may fluctuate, it will meet or exceed state standards for renewable energy use, according to program officials.
Those customers who wish to use even greater renewable energy may opt to pay a premium for the EPIC Power100, which will use 100% carbon-free energy.
EPIC will pay those customers who produce solar power themselves and sell excess to the grid at a higher rate than what Southern California Edison offers, at six cents per kilowatt hour instead of four cents, according to rates set in July, by the City Council.
Customers may also opt out of the program completely and remain with Edison as their sole energy provider.
EPIC will purchase the electricity from a variety of contracted sources through the CalChoice Joint Powers Authority, which pools the buying power of its member entities.
The program is supported by the ratepayers, not taxpayer dollars. While the City Council will set the rates each year, as part of the budget process, the funds are separate from the city’s General Fund and EPIC will have its own budget.
As a community choice aggregation program, EPIC may apply for grants for programs to benefit customers and may direct revenue for community programs.
(2) comments
Sounds like the same as lancasters choice energy where customers saw an actual increase in their billing.
"""EPIC""" that's the dollar amount you will be paying for energy. Wow my energy bill was so EPIC I thought about calling 988 (suicide hotline). How is Joe Biden (sniffles) working out for you...?? Enjoy your Savory Ramen...pretty soon you will not be able to afford that. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.