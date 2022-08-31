EPIC logo

PALMDALE — In about a month, the electricity that powers Palmdale homes will come from a new provider: Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice, or EPIC.

Residents will be automatically enrolled in the service, on Oct. 1. Businesses will follow, in five months, on March 1.

Sounds like the same as lancasters choice energy where customers saw an actual increase in their billing.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""EPIC""" that's the dollar amount you will be paying for energy. Wow my energy bill was so EPIC I thought about calling 988 (suicide hotline). How is Joe Biden (sniffles) working out for you...?? Enjoy your Savory Ramen...pretty soon you will not be able to afford that. ;)

