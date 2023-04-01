California Truck Emissions

President Joe Biden's administration cleared the way for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, a part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California’s plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state’s efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast.

The decision by the US Environmental Protection Agency allows California — which has some of the nation’s worst air pollution — to require truck manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission trucks over the next couple of decades. The rule applies to a wide range of trucks including box trucks, semitrailers and even large passenger pick-ups.

