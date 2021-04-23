PALMDALE — In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the City will host its annual Palmdale Environmental Pride Week with a series of programs and events that focus on making the community cleaner and safer for all.
From Monday through April 30, Waste Management will collect up to eight extra bags of trash on the regular trash day for customers living in Palmdale city limits. No household hazardous waste or electronic waste is accepted during these pick-ups.
Residents may take their household hazardous waste and electronic waste to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, 1200 West City Ranch Road. The center is open on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month. Call (888) CLEAN LA or visit CleanLA.com for details and for updates on service dates and hours.
Items that may be brought to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center include unused pharmaceuticals, sharps waste, antifreeze, car batteries, used motor oil and filters, paint, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos and cell phones. Residents may also bring up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of household hazardous waste/electronic waste per trip. Business/commercial waste is not accepted.
“It’s great to see a growing environmental interest among our residents who are working to make Palmdale a better and cleaner place to live through various desert clean up events on a regular basis,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “I encourage everyone to get involved and take advantage of the many earth-friendly services that are available free of charge.”
Some of those services include:
• Free document shredding.
Palmdale residents may bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding to Palmdale Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road, from 9 a.m. to noon on May 8, July 10, and Sept. 11.
No metal clips, binders or plastic sheet covers. (Staples, file folders and envelopes are OK.) Call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale for details.
Document destruction services are available to Palmdale residents every second Saturday of an odd month (subject to change).
• Mattress recycling.
While mattress recycling collection events are suspended due to COVID-19. Palmdale residents may drop off mattresses at the landfill free of charge, or they may schedule a free bulky item pickup four times per year, with up to four items collected per pickup.
Visit ByeByeMattress.com to find other free mattress recycling facilities
“Waste mattresses can be recycled into new products including carpet, textiles, metal scraps for new appliances, building materials, renewable fuel and pet bed padding,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said.
• Sharps disposal.
To ensure proper containment and disposal of household sharps visit SafeNeedleDisposal.org. It provides resources to help residents safely discard their used household sharps, including the locations of the more than 300 participating retail pharmacies throughout LA County.
• Paint recycling.
Residents and businesses may recycle leftover paint for free at local retail stores. It is advisable to call before taking paint to any of the listed centers:
Sherwin Williams — 550 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), 661-947-6748.
Dunn Edwards Paints — 730 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), 661-224-1988.
Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturday of each month.
For program details, visitwww.PaintCare.org or call 855-724-6809.
• Free smart gardening webinars.
Topics include: Introduction to Composting, Water-wise Gardening, Organic Gardening, and Small-space Gardening. They are 45-minutes long, followed by a 15-minute period to ask questions and order compost bins at a discounted price. For smart gardening tips and to register for a webinar, visit smartgardening.com
Residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app through their Apple or Google app store or to go to https://cityofpalmdale.org/173/Environmental-Technology to get up to date information or reminders about their collection schedule.
Call the City’s Environmental & Technology Division at 661-267-5300 or via email at envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org, or contact Waste Management at 661-947-7197 with any questions or concerns.
