PALMDALE — In celebration of Earth Day, on April 22, the city has planned a month of activities and events as part of its Environmental Pride Month.
A free used motor oil and oil filter collection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on April 16, at AutoZone, 5022 West R. Lee Ermey Ave. (Ave. N). Residents may bring in their used oil and filters to receive a new oil filter for free (not to exceed $15). There is a limit of two free filters per household.
The ongoing free household hazardous waste and e-waste collection continues on the first and third of each month, with the next collection event on April 16. Residents may bring their household hazardous waste — such as lightbulbs, batteries and cleaning products — as well as electronic waste to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, 1200 West City Ranch Road. The Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information on this program, visit CleanLA.com or call 888-CLEAN LA.
If your spring cleaning includes getting rid of an old mattress, mattresses may be dropped off at the Palmdale Landfill free of charge, or free bulky item pickups may be scheduled up to four times each year. CleanLA will also host a free mattress recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 23, at the Los Angeles County Public Works Yard at 38126 Sierra Highway.
Should that spring cleaning also yield more trash than usual, extra pick up is available during Palmdale Pride Week, April 25 through 29. Waste Management will collect up to eight extra bags of trash on the regular trash day for customers within the Palmdale city limits. Residents will need to call 661-947-7197 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule the extra bag collection. No household hazardous waste or electronic waste may be included in this collection.
On April 30, the city will host a paint recycling and reuse event, in partnership with PaintCare. Residents are encouraged to bring any paint they need to dispose of, or stop by if they need paint themselves. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.
Also on April 30, the city is partnering with Los Angeles County for a free tire collection event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up to nine tires per trip will be accepted, and rims may be included. No oversize or tractor tires, or those from businesses will be accepted.
The event is being held in four county Public Works yard locations across the Valley: 38126 Sierra Highway, Palmdale; 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill; 8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock; and 17341 East Ave. J, Lake Los Angeles.
During April and May, Los Angeles County Public Works is also offering free Smart Gardening webinars, covering topics such as Introduction to Composting, Waterwise Gardening, Organic Gardening and Small-space Gardening. Each is 45 minutes long, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer period. Visit smart gardening.com to register, and for other smart gardening tips.
It’s outside of the April Environmental Pride Month timeframe, but the city will also host its bimonthly, free document shredding service, on May 14. Residents may bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding from 9 a.m. to noon to the Palmdale Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road. Additional document shredding events are scheduled for July 9 and Sept. 10.
Documents must be free of clips, binders and plastic sheet covers; staples, file folders and envelopes are accepted. For information, call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale
No matter the month or season, residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app, available through either Apple or Google app stores, to get up-to-date information or reminders about their collection schedule. Information is also available online at cityofpalmdate.org/173/Environmental-Resources, or by calling the city’s Environmental Resources Division at 661-267-5300 or via email at envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org. Residents may contact Waste Management at 661-947-7197 with questions or concerns.
