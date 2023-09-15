California's Last Nuclear Plant

Environmental groups called on federal regulators Thursday to immediately shut down one of two reactors at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant California’s last nuclear power plant until tests can be conducted on critical machinery.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — Environmental groups called on federal regulators Thursday to immediately shut down one of two reactors at California’s last nuclear power plant until tests can be conducted on critical machinery they believe could fail and cause a catastrophe.

Friends of the Earth and Mothers for Peace said in a petition filed with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that tests and inspections have been delayed for nearly 20 years on the pressure vessel in the Unit 1 reactor at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

