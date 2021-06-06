Kern County Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of other law enforcement agencies, are working together to attack the proliferation of illegal marijuana growing operations in southeast Kern County, Sheriff’s Sgt. Kenzo Lackey told attendees at a monthly Mojave Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting last week.
Illegal marijuana farms are booming all over the Antelope Valley and not just in this region, as the Antelope Valley Press has been reporting.
Sgt. Lackey, who commands the Mojave Sheriff’s Station, said local law enforcement task forces have raided “a couple dozen” pot farms so far this year.
Lackey said a recent raid involving several agencies resulted in the arrests of nine people.
Legal pot farms are booming in California City, where, as an incorporated city, commercial growing is allowed.
Harms environment
Growing marijuana illegally harms the environment, the sheriff’s sergeant told his audience.
“Almost every marijuana grow we’ve gone to, the growers are abusing illegal pesticides that cannot be legally used in the United States, because they kill everything they touch” and create long-term damage.
“The environment is the biggest victim.
“It’s also like having a bunch of farmers who don’t pay taxes,” Sgt. Lackey said.
Expensive to fight
Closing-down illegal pot farms is costly for county taxpayers.
That’s because law enforcement must use special multi-agency task forces to attack pot-growing operations. Hazardous materials teams must often be involved in the raids because of the dangerous materials growers use.
Sgt. Lackey said the county’s code compliance operation has been helpful in notifying deputies of the presence of marijuana growing operations. (County supervisors are discussing expanding the code compliance operation.)
While not as much as it was in the past, Lackey said organized crime is involved in Kern’s illegal marijuana operations.
Reports of illegal marijuana operations are verified with the help of the sheriff’s department’s helicopter which can spot them from the air.
This is helpful because the helo crew can locate the operation’s exact location and learn the name of the landowner and who is paying taxes on the property.
Another problem with marijuana grows is that they use lots of water, which is often stolen from fire hydrants at a time when California is suffering from a severe drought.
‘Convoluted, crazy laws’
A big problem in regulating marijuana is the legal situation, the veteran law enforcement officer said.
Marijuana possession is illegal under federal law, but Congress, which is not doing much of anything these days anyway, doesn’t want to touch legalizing marijuana nationwide.
Local and state laws allow some individuals to grow small amounts of pot for personal or medical use, etc., Lackey explained.
The irony of this situation is that criminals are growing pot illegally when they could be growing it legally.
They aren’t because it is cheaper than growing the stuff legally.
They “save money” by using dangerous pesticides, stealing water and potentially going to jail, which doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Mojave crime rate
Regarding overall crime, Sgt. Lackey said, “This is probably shocking, but Mojave is actually pretty good compared to a lot of California,” as far as crime goes.
That’s the reverse of persistent and inaccurate rumors that the community has a high crime rate.
He said that if Mojave were “plopped down” in the middle of Bakersfield, it would be a “pretty crime free area” in that city.
While Mojave has some burglaries, “every town has burglaries,” the sergeant said.
To report crime in Mojave, call 661-824-7130.
Mojave is also served by the California Highway Patrol, California’s state police, which can be reached at 661-823-5500.
Business vs. government
On a different subject, I recently attended a meeting of a local public agency at which someone was upset because another person suggested that the agency “be run like a business.”
The person who was upset apparently was not familiar with running a business.
Suggesting that government agencies be operated like businesses does not mean, as the opponent apparently believes, that the agency will not be sensitive to the people it serves.
Which are all the people using the services of the agency.
My life has been spent working in and around and dealing with government at every level from the people who sweep my street (at least once a year) to managing operations for a member of Congress and in the administrations of two US presidents.
My wife and I also ran a successful small business and I have managed other similar businesses.
In all those public and private efforts, as an employee, manager and owner, I have been able to keep the entities operating within their budgets, with the result that each time I changed jobs I was recruited for a bigger and better opportunity.
Making money
Running any entity “like a business” means that it must do so within its budget.
I once made a snarky remark about “bean counters” to a colleague in Washington who was a successful University of Chicago-educated economist.
He reminded me that “people who don’t count their beans often end up without any beans.”
Whether they are in government or the private sector.
Politicians, especially Republicans, have traditionally campaigned on promises to “run government like a business.”
That phrase in no way implies that the entity will be operated in a way inimical to the needs of the folks it serves; just the opposite.
Which is what people who run businesses and government agencies must learn if they plan to be successful.
By the way, the entity that was the subject of this conversation has been run like a successful business and effective government agency ever since its founding several decades ago.
And capitalism is the best economic system ever developed.
Finally …
It’s getting pretty sad when government has to bribe people to save their lives and the lives of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.