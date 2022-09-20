My Hometown

Artist Travon Peacock Jr., (center) stands next to Assemblyman Tom Lackey and members of his family in 2019 at MOAH: Cedar Gallery. Travon’s 3D art was not judged because it did not meet the rule’s specifications, but the youngster worked so hard on his piece, he earned a prominent display.

 Photo Courtesy Pamela Balch

LANCASTER — Young  artists who live in the 36th Assembly District are eligible to enter Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District Student Art Competition.

The contest is open to public, private or home-schooled kindergarten through 12th-grade students from the 36th Assembly District during the 2022-23 School Year.

