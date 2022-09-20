LANCASTER — Young artists who live in the 36th Assembly District are eligible to enter Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District Student Art Competition.
The contest is open to public, private or home-schooled kindergarten through 12th-grade students from the 36th Assembly District during the 2022-23 School Year.
This year’s theme is “My Hometown.” Only one entry per student will be accepted for judging.
“Our first art show was a tremendous success and I look forward to seeing what the talented students in the 36th District come up with this year,” Lackey said.
Artwork will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and how well it depicts the theme.
Artwork can be landscapes, portraits or a still life, as long as the theme is portrayed. A panel of judges will select the winners in each category: kindergarten through first grade, second through fifth grade, sixth to eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade.
Only original works of art, completely produced by the students, are eligible.
Artwork may not be copied and every element must be the work of the student whose name appears on the back of the artwork. No tracing is allowed.
The contest is intended to celebrate traditional artistic skills; no pieces created or altered with a computer will be considered for judging.
Artwork may be no smaller than 8”x10” and no larger than 11”x14.” Accepted mediums include:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor.
• Drawings: pencil, colored pencil, ink, marker, pastel or charcoal (pastel and charcoal drawings should be “fixed”).
• Mixed media: using two or more of the above mediums.
Student information should be identified on the lower left corner of the back of the artwork and should include name, school and grade category, printed carefully in pencil.
A student information and release form must also be submitted with a signature from a parent or guardian if the student younger than 18 years old. No identifying signatures or marks should appear on the front of the artwork.
As the winning artwork will be displayed in Lackey’s offices and the State Capitol, all artists must adhere to the stated theme and any images that are considered gruesome or controversial in nature will be eliminated from judging.
All artwork must be submitted in person or by mail by 5 p.m., Oct. 3 to Lackey’s District Office at 41301 12th St. West, Suite F, Palmdale, CA 93551.
If art is being entered as part of a school project, check for deadlines, as it will be before the Oct. 3 deadline. For details, call the District Office at 661-267-7636. Entries should not be folded, rolled or stapled.
Winners from each age category will be announced at the 36th Assembly District Student Art Show from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29, at the Museum of Art and History: Cedar Gallery at 44851 Cedar Ave., Lancaster.
Seats are limited and tickets are required, but there is no cost. Call 661-267-7636 to reserve a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.